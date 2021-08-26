Akufo-Addo, 95% of politicians will go to hell – Kwaku Bonsam

Renowned fetish priest of the Kofi oo Kofi Shrine, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed that 95% of Ghanaian politicians will go to hell including current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Often called the Authentic Man, Nana Kwaku Bonsam argues that the President promised a lot of things prior to his election but has failed to deliver.

Particularly making reference to a promise by President Akufo-Addo to build a tomato factory at Akumada, Nana Kwaku Bonsam says the President has not delivered and hence will burn for eternity in hell.

“President Akufo-Addo promised to do a tomato factory for us at Akumada if we vote for him. I have not seen the factory and once he [Nana Addo] promised us and did not deliver he will go to hell,” Kwaku Bonsam said in an interview on Onua TV.

Backing former Presidents JA Kuffour, and Prof. Evans Atta-Mills to make heaven, the fetish priest further claimed that only 5% of Ghanaian politicians will go to heaven.

“I didn’t see what Rawlings do during his time but I heard some of the things. President Kufour did a lot of things, but I prefer we talk about the current ones. Kufour will go to heaven.

“For Prof. Mills he is already in heaven. He is someone I love a lot. He was one that was against corruption. Mahama did a lot of things and I thought he did well. He did not promise something that he did not deliver so he will go to heaven,” Kwaku Bonsam said.

Listen to Nana Kwaku Bonsam in the attached video below: