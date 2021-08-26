Kufour will go to heaven, Mills already there, Mahama will go but Akufo-Addo will go to hell — Kwaku Bonsam

Listen to article

The renowned fetish priest of the Kofi oo Kofi Shrine, Nana Kwaku Bonsam(aka Authentic Man), has said President Nana Akufo-Addo will not go to heaven for hundreds of vain promises made to Ghanaians he failed to fulfil.

He said the late former President Prof. Evans Atta Mills is already in heaven to be followed by former President John Agyekum Kufour whom he said have done a lot for Ghanaians.

According to Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the Akufo-Addo made promises to Ghanaians during his 2016 campaign tour in the Ashanti region.

Which included a promise to the people at Akomadan that he will build a tomato factory to complement the area if voted into power but to no avail till now.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye bitterly accused the President of failing to fulfil this promise and other hundreds he made to Ghanaians.

Based on the principles of deception, he explained that those who deceive others will not go to heaven, but rather hell will be their portion.

He mentioned that Nana Addo is a candidate of hell for promises he made without execution.

