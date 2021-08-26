We want to produce Covid-19 vaccines, 13 other vaccines too – Dr. Nsiah Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has revealed that not only is Ghana aiming to produce vaccines to combat Covid-19, but there are also plans to produce thirteen (13) other vaccines as well.

Earlier this year in May, President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that his government will invest a sum of $25 million into the production of vaccines in the country.

Speaking at the Future of Healthcare Summit 2021 at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, August 25, Dr. Nsiah-Asare has stressed that the country is ready to make its own vaccines in the coming years.

“We are hopeful that in the next few years we have a road map that we are following, we have the short term, medium term and the long term. The short term is that we have to have a finished vaccine production in the country for Covid. The medium term is to build on our human capital in the country and also get some technology transfer into the country,” the Presidential adviser said.

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare added, “It is very capital intensive so we need organizations involved in manufacturing to come together to form a consortium to work together to make it possible for any company who wants to start vaccine production in the country.”

According to him, Ghana’s plan is not only to manufacture vaccines for the Covid-19 but to get more vaccines for other viruses to rival giants like India on the global market.

“...we are very good in vaccination so it’s not only Covid vaccines that we are going to do, we have about thirteen vaccines that we are going to produce, including HPV and we want to make sure that we have the market because we are going to compete with the giants in the world, including India.

“So if you ask me from where I sit I will say yes, we are ready, if you put your mind to something and you have the vision, you will achieve it. And if you dream big you will get everything big and that’s exactly what government is doing,” Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare.

Currently, all the Covid-19 vaccines being delivered to Ghanaians are from outside the country.