Student laptop thief dismissed from KNUST

Dwumah Ramsay Ohene-Tutu, a student with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been dismissed for robbery.

The decision has been confirmed by the school after the student stole two laptops from the school’s main library on different occasions.

In a notice from KNUST dated Wednesday, August 25, 2021, three other students have been sanctioned for various offenses.

“Two other students Mr. Rexford Joseph Bonney and Mr. Baffour Owusu Konadu have been rusticated for two [2021/2022 & 2022/2023] and one [2021/2022] academic years for involvement in the unauthorized installation of ‘Odikor’ at Unity hall and gross misconduct and bringing the same of the University into disrepute, respectively,” part of the notice from the University read.

Meanwhile, the fourth student, Mr. Patrick Dwamena Sekyere has been suspended indefinitely for the extortion of monies from students with the promise of securing them accommodation at GUSS and SRC hostels.

