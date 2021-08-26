Farmer killed by elephants at East Mamprusi; leaves behind 3 wives, 13 children

Listen to article

A farmer has been killed by an elephants that invaded the Yankazia community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The sad incidents occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, when three elephants invaded the area.

Information gathered indicates that one the same day, the elephants invaded three other communities beside the East Mamprusi Municipality.

The other communities are Soanvusi, Nasuan and Tuna.

The attack at East Mamprusi Municipality unfortunately left one farmer killed with several others managing to escape with minor or no injuries.

The deceased according to reports, had three wives, and has left behind 13 children.

A report from the National Disaster Management Organisation has revealed that the elephants were moving across the street when two persons on a motorbike run into them, and the gigantic animals attacked and killed one person.

The elephants reportedly moved further to the Kariga District, but have since returned to the East Mamprusi Municipality.

It has been confirmed that during the attack, one of the elephants was killed by residents that massed up to defend their community.

The two others are said to be injured but fled after they were shot at.

Meanwhile, the Gbintiri police have taken up the matter and are conducting an investigation.