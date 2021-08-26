Tulsa massacre survivors inducted into Igbo royalty in Ghana

African Americans in the Diaspora have been urged to identify and re-connect more with their kith and kin in Africa as a move to give them a sense of belonging.

The monarch of the Igbo community in Ghana Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu said this recently at a ceremony, in Accra, to honour two African-American survivors of the Tulsa massacre in the United States.

The Igbo community is a major part of the Nigerian community in Ghana.

Mother Fletcher, 107 years, and her brother, Ellis, 100 years, accompanied by their grandchildren, were in Ghana on a week-long trip. The visit was part of a government campaign to attract people of African heritage abroad ‘back home’.

The Igbo palace in Ghana was supported in organising the event by a Minister at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Mrs Esther Arewa, and Ambassador Erica Bennett, Director of the Diaspora Africa Forum (DAF).

A major highlight of the event was when the iconic centenarians, Mother Viola Floyd Fletcher, and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, also known as 'Uncle Red' were crowned as chiefs by Eze Ihenetu and the Igbo community in Ghana.

Adorned in colourful Igbo native attires, Mother Fletcher was inducted with the title of Ebube Ndi Igbo, meaning the glory of Igbos; while her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, also known as Uncle Red was inducted with the title, Ikeoha Ndi Igbo, meaning the strength of the Igbos.

Eze Ihenetu said the visit was a blessing and a win for Nigerians in Diaspora.

"It’s not an easy thing for the American Embassy (in Ghana), (and the) American government to approve that such a stateswoman be crowned over here, in the palace of Nigerians," Eze Ihenetu stated, noting that, "this is for us, and that is why all of us are here today. So it is a blessing to each and every one of us. Not for me alone, but for everybody and our future to come."

The delegation of home-comers were treated to performances from various Nigerian groups in Ghana including the Yoruba Dancing Group, the Abia State Women Dance Group, and the Igbo Masquerade Group.

Though the massacre, which historians believe may have killed as many as 300 people, has not received nearly as much attention as other historical events in the U.S., it was a devastating turning point for Tulsa, specifically the city's Greenwood District often called the 'Black Wall Street' for its affluent African-American business district.

“It’s my first time on the continent of Africa and I’m just thrilled to be here,” Ellis' daughter, Mama, said of the visit and of the centenerians' induction into Igbo royalty.

Similarly, Fletcher's grandson, Ike Howard, said: “My grandparents are extremely excited to be home for the first time on the motherland. If you haven’t visited Africa, this is the time to come.”

The delegation which was greeted on arrival in Ghana by Ambassador Erieka Bennett, of the Diaspora Africa Forum, the only embassy for the African Diaspora, located at the historic W.E.B Dubois Center in Accra, also placed wreaths on the grave of Dr. W.E.B. Dubois and place names of four of their ancestors on the Sankofa Wall, a memorial established on the grounds of the Diaspora Africa Forum.