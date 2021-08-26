ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.08.2021 Social News

Police impounds 31 vehicles in special road operation

Police impounds 31 vehicles in special road operation
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department's Monitoring and Surveillance Centre of the Ghana Police Service has impounded 31 vehicles for various traffic offences on the East Legon (Underbridge) road in Accra during a special road exercise.

8252021113607-h41o2s6fey-police-operation1.jpeg

The exercise forms part of the acting Inspector General's resolve to clamp down on reckless and careless driving, the blatant disregard for road traffic regulations and to reduce deaths on our roads.

During the exercise, 31 drivers whose vehicles were impounded were charged for flouting several road traffic regulations including disregard for road markings, dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others and are being processed for court in Adentan while their vehicles are impounded at the East Legon Police station.

Some of the arrested drivers were public officials, security personnel and drivers of some corporate entities.

8252021113608-otjvn0y442-police-operation2.jpeg

The Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre is a flagship programme set up by the Police Administration and manned by specially trained agents of the MTTD. The centre conducts traffic monitoring and surveillance throughout the country with the help of special cameras which are installed at the various intersections, vital installations and highways across the country.

The agents who sat behind the consoles lookout for road traffic offences and take note of particulars of the vehicles for processing.

The motoring public is advised to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to promote road safety.

---citinews---

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Student laptop thief dismissed from KNUST
26.08.2021 | Social News
Farmer killed by elephants at East Mamprusi; leaves behind 3 wives, 13 children
26.08.2021 | Social News
We’ll arrest, prosecute traders operating on Pokuase Interchange pavements – MCE
26.08.2021 | Social News
Two die in accident on Asukawkaw Mountain
26.08.2021 | Social News
Father, daughter in ‘fufu pounding video’ at Pokuase interchange released by police
26.08.2021 | Social News
Reconducting Opuni’s case will be expensive – AG
26.08.2021 | Social News
Take Ghana Far, Marafanyi- USA donate to orphanage homes in Ofoase Ayirebi
26.08.2021 | Social News
CRS Ghana handover Mechanised Water Systems to three health facilities in Nabdam and Talensi districts
26.08.2021 | Social News
Assemblyman moves to end 'No Desk Syndrome,' Secures 218 mono desks for schools in electoral area
26.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line