Assemblyman moves to end 'No Desk Syndrome,' Secures 218 mono desks for schools in electoral area

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipality, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham has secured mono desks for schools in his Electoral Area.

This he said forms part of efforts to eradicate the agelong issue of lack of desks in schools within the electoral area.

A total of 218 mono desks were secured and distributed among all the primary and Junior High Schools in the Canteen Electoral Area.

The beneficiary schools include Canteen Primary School Block A and Block B, St. Anne's Primary School Block A and Block B, Canteen Junior High school Block A and Block B, Agric Settlement School, St. Theresa Primary School and Frafra Resettlement School.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the furniture, the Assemblyman disclosed that the intervention forms part of ongoing efforts by his office to liaise with various stakeholders to enhance effective teaching and learning across all schools in the electoral area.

He reiterated his commitment to making Canteen Electoral Area a model and shinning example, whilst appealing to the schools to put the desk into proper use.

"I'm particularly happy that following our routine visits to the schools,the worrying challenge we identified,were students sit on the floor and broken chairs to learn is being addressed today.

"Let's together continue to contribute our little quota towards the development of education in the Electoral Area. I am committed and I know you're committed as well," he said.

He thanked the Savannah Regional Minister and Ag. Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Saeed Muhazu Jibreal and the District Coordinator Director, Petro Philimon Ankorley for the intervention.

The heads of the various schools and their representatives expressed gratitude for the intervention, describing the gesture as timely and a huge sigh of relief.

They indicated that the support would go a long way to ameliorate the hitherto situation of students pairing a desk and sitting on the floor or broken chairs to learn, which was impeding effective teaching and learning.

The elated students present at the occasion expressed gratitude.