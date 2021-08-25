ModernGhana logo
Forestry Commission 'ineptitude' pushes over GH¢6million down the drain, GH¢53,080 imprest to staff unaccounted – Auditor General

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Chief Executive of Forestry Commission Mr. John Allotey
The Auditor-General has asked the Forestry Commission to use legal means to recover the GHS6,116,037.54 it is being owed.

According to the report of the Auditor-General for the period ended December 31, 2020, the Commission has been owed by some entities over GHS6 million for decades and have refused to make payment.

Although the identities of these entities are not revealed in the report, the Auditor-General has recommended that the management of the Forestry Commission should use available legal means to retrieve every penny.

“Contrary to Section 91(1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), the Commission has not been able to recover an over aged debt balance of GH¢6,116,037.54.
“We recommended to Management to use legal means in retrieving monies owe them to boost the Commission’s liquidity,” part of the Auditor-General’s report has said.

In another finding, the report notes that a total imprest of GH¢53,080.00 granted to staff had not been accounted for as at the time of audit.

The lapse the Auditor-General believes had occurred due to the weakness in internal control procedures by Management.

The Auditor hence recommends that the staff should be made to retire the imprest failing which the amount should be adjusted to their personal advance accounts.

