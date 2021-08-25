UG Accra City Campus paid over GHS182,000 unapproved allowances to staff – Auditor-General reveals

The Auditor-General has revealed in its latest report that the management of the University of Ghana (UG) Accra City Campus has been paying unapproved allowances to various categories of staff.

According to the report that covers the period ended December 31, 2020, a mammoth sum of GHS182,176.39 have already been paid to staff without approval at the time the audit was done.

“We noted that a total amount of GH¢182,176.39 was paid as monthly responsibility allowance to various categories of staff without approval in addition to their regular responsibility paid via their respective pay slips. Also, a total amount of GH¢119,370.77 was paid as 13th month salary (or annual bonus) to compensate staff inconvenience during the same period,” portions of the Auditor-General’s report reads.

In its recommendation, the Auditor-General has directed the management of UGs Accra City Campus to stop the payment of the allowances and obtain approval from the necessary quarters.

“We recommended that Management should stop the payment of the monthly responsibility allowance and take the necessary steps to obtain approval from the College Provost and Vice Chancellor or University Council failing which the total amount of GH¢182,176.39 shall be recovered from the affected beneficiaries,” The Auditor-General’s report emphasied.