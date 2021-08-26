Bosomtwi: Three armed robbery suspects arrested at Pramso

The Asokwa Divisional Police Command has arrested three robbery suspects for their involvement in a robbery attack at Pramso, in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti region.

Malik Issaka, aged 23, and a labourer, Richmond Amakwah, aged 23 and an old barber Isaac Bobbie, aged 23, together with a fourth suspect who is at large armed themselves with an AK47 assault rifle and attacked a mobile money merchant at Pramso on Monday.

They robbed her of an amount of Ghc18000 but upon realising some persons had closed in on them fired indiscriminately to ward them off.

During an identification parade yesterday, the three suspects were identified by the victim.

ASP Ahianyo who addressed journalists said three empty shells of an AK 47 assault rifle were retrieved at the crime scene.

The police, he noted, believes the fourth suspect who is on the run might have escaped with the assault rifle.

All efforts are being made, he noted, to get him arrested.