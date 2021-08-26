24-year-old man arrested for attempted kidnapping five-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man, Michael Akwasi Agyemang was arrested on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 for attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl.

Luck however eluded him as he was confronted by some neighbors who suspected him of the act and almost lynched him.

The Ashanti Regional Police detailed a Mobile Patrol team to the venue at Patasi after receiving the alert through their information room.

Regional Public Affairs Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told journalists that but for the timely arrival of the police, suspect Michael would have been lynched as he had multiple wounds from the beatings.

He said the suspect confessed he attempted to kidnap the five-year-old. He indicates that he was contracted by one Eric to undertake the criminal act. He could however not lead the police to arrest the said Eric.

He has since been detained to assist the police in investigations.

Meanwhile, the victim is doing very well and has been reunited with the mother.