Cape Coast North MP supports 55 with skills training

The United Nations defines capacity building as the process of developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes and resources that organizations and communities need to survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-changing world.

One essential ingredient in capacity building is transformation that is generated and sustained over time from within. Transformation of this kind goes beyond performing tasks to changing mindsets and attitudes.

This, the Cape Coast North MP, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku during the 2020 campaign hinged one of his promises on empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He is someone who is keen on changing the mindset of his constituents to believe in themselves and to assist as many people as possible with some skills training and empowerment.

With this as one of his pillars, on Tuesday 24th August, 2021, he graduated 55 people who had undergone training under his capacity building initiative to help create employment and spur on development.

The two day training programme was in collaboration with DOFAS Construction.

Seth Acheampong, the trainer, took the participants through skills acquisition in bio-digester construction, mushroom farming, 3D and 5D Epoxy, body cream production, weedicide preparation, banana ice cream, brown sugar, liquid soap and many others.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ragga as he is commonly called, said the support is a testament of someone who keeps his promise to his constituents.

"Times are changing and changing very fast and I'm very happy at the enthusiasms with which these young men and women, as well as some older folks, have taken keen interest to upgrade their knowledge in their various skills of endeavour.

"I hope and pray these skills upgrade and training would help them get ends meet to improve their lot."

Ragga further said as and when resources are available, this and several other initiatives will be undertaken.

"I shall be glad to see majority of my constituents gainfully employed and contributing their quota to development in the constituency and the country at large," he stated.

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture.