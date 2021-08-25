Savelugu Police impound trucks loaded with Rosewood at Diare

The Savelugu Municipal Police Command has impounded two forty footer container trucks with registration number GN 411-14 loaded with banned rosewood at Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the truck was impounded on August 12, 2021, by a patrol team at the Savelugu checkpoint.

According to him, the driver bolted after the patrol team established that the truck contained rosewood.

He indicated that the truck has been sent to the Savelugu police station.

“ It was only the driver who was on board the truck and when they stopped the truck he jumped off and as we speak he is on the run”.

Supt Ananga noted that their preliminary investigations indicate that the woods were harvested around Yagaba Kubori in the North East Region and was being transported to Accra for export.

He stated that the truck has been handed over to the forestry commission for further investigations.

The Deputy Northern Regional Forestry Manager, Adams Hanebe Baafa, told DGN Online that the commission inspected the truck and confirmed that the container contained rosewood.

“The wood has been handed to us officially so we are going to collaborate with the police for further investigations and carry out the prosecution .”

He appealed to residents within the northern zone to volunteer and information to help the forestry commission as the police to arrest individuals who harvest rosewood even though it's banned.

The government of Ghana has placed a ban on the logging, transportation and exportation of rosewood.

