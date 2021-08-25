ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Savelugu Police impound trucks loaded with Rosewood at Diare

Savelugu Police impound trucks loaded with Rosewood at Diare
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Savelugu Municipal Police Command has impounded two forty footer container trucks with registration number GN 411-14 loaded with banned rosewood at Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the truck was impounded on August 12, 2021, by a patrol team at the Savelugu checkpoint.

According to him, the driver bolted after the patrol team established that the truck contained rosewood.

He indicated that the truck has been sent to the Savelugu police station.

“ It was only the driver who was on board the truck and when they stopped the truck he jumped off and as we speak he is on the run”.

825202164133-0g830n4ayt-rosewood-2-300x197

Supt Ananga noted that their preliminary investigations indicate that the woods were harvested around Yagaba Kubori in the North East Region and was being transported to Accra for export.

He stated that the truck has been handed over to the forestry commission for further investigations.

The Deputy Northern Regional Forestry Manager, Adams Hanebe Baafa, told DGN Online that the commission inspected the truck and confirmed that the container contained rosewood.

“The wood has been handed to us officially so we are going to collaborate with the police for further investigations and carry out the prosecution .”

He appealed to residents within the northern zone to volunteer and information to help the forestry commission as the police to arrest individuals who harvest rosewood even though it's banned.

The government of Ghana has placed a ban on the logging, transportation and exportation of rosewood.

---DGN online

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Court jails driver in viral video speeding with MTTD officer on bonnet
25.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Police on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering wife, two children
25.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two fake ECG staff arrested for extortion
25.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: 35 suspected criminals, drug peddlers arrested
24.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Road contractor granted GHS200,000 bail over gold fraud
24.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Six alleged drug dealers granted bail
23.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
'The devil led me to kill my wife' — Suspect confesses to Police
23.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
2 brothers face court for spraying pepper into the eyes of two men at Teiman
23.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
40 drivers to face court today for various traffic offenses
23.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line