25.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Court jails driver in viral video speeding with MTTD officer on bonnet

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Koforidua Circuit court “B” has sentenced taxi driver Daniel Ofori on charges of dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

The 37-year-old is the driver in the viral video earlier this year in which his car was seen speeding off with an officer of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) hanging on his car bonnet.

At the time, he was driving a Toyota Corolla Taxi cab with registration number GW 7484-14 from Koforidua township towards Adweso.

Daniel Ofori was spotted by a Community Protection Assistance on duty at the Gallaway traffic light and was ordered by two MTTD officers Sergeant Asante Peperah and Corporal Ofei Konadu to stop and park.

He refused and rather tried to knock down the police officers and run over them. For his safety, Sergeant Asante Peperah jumped onto the bonnet of the taxi.

However, determined not to stop, the taxi driver drove off with speed to about 300 meters away until another car ahead of him crossed his vehicle.

Arraigned before a Koforidua Circuit court “B” presided by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei, Daniel Ofori has been found guilty of dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

He has been sentenced to six months and 24 months on each count to be run concurrently.

In addition, the he has seen his driver’s license withdrawn for five years.

Journalist

