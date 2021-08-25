IGP approves 24-hour highway patrols in Upper East to fight highway robberies

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffu Dampare has given approval to the Upper East Regional Police Command to establish a 24-hour Regional Highway Patrol Unit to deal with highway robberies and other violent crimes.

The Unit would comprise of a platoon of robust and psychologically prepared personnel for combat operation to ensure public safety and security in the Region.

In a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, the Upper East Regional Public Affairs Officer, indicated that the Regional Highway Patrol Unit's specific duty was to provide escort for transit vehicles.

The Unit would escort tomatoes carrying vehicles, interdiction of security threats on the highways and public reassurance patrols in the Region for maximum security to travellers and transit vehicles.

The statement said the patrol route and point for the Regional Highway Patrol team included the Karimenga-Bolgatanga-Navrongo – Paga highway with patrol point at Pusu-Namongo.

It further indicated that the patrol would also be extended from the Bolgatanga - Tilli forest - Bawku Highway with a patrol point at the Tilli forest.

“The public and users of the aforementioned Highways are to contact the Upper East Regional Highway Patrol Teams on the Regional Police Control Room number 0299204666, or on Police Emergency Toll Free Numbers 18555, 191 for rapid police response in case of distress and information sharing.”

The Regional Police Command in the statement assured the public of enhanced security arrangements to counter violent crimes in the Region, and called for improved Police-Public Partnership in information sharing to effectively fight crime in the Region.

---GNA