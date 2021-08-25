A/R: NPP organizer slaps party executive at chaotic meeting

Okatakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, an NPP executive of the Bekwai Constituency was on the receiving end of a heavy slap on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, during a constituency meeting.

According to reports, there was a nasty brawl during an electoral area meeting held at Bekwai Dadease and Adwumam electoral areas in the Bekwai municipality.

Although the meeting started and proceeded smoothly, a misunderstanding that followed resulted in blows and slaps being thrown.

In the wake of the pandemonium, Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer for Bekwai, Francis Siaw slapped katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang.

Raged but managing to hold his temper, the NPP executive of the Bekwai Constituency subsequently lodged a complaint at the Abodom Police Station.

Pursuing an assault charge, Francis Siaw was later picked up by the Police

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview on Wednesday morning, Okatakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang confirmed the incident and said it was at a meeting to pave way for the upcoming constituency delegates’ conference of the NPP.

“…during an electoral area meeting that was supposed to precede the constituency delegates’ conference, the Deputy [Youth] Organizer Francis Siaw from nowhere landed two slaps on my face. I didn’t retaliate because know the law so I didn’t want to implicate myself. I reported to the police and immediately he was picked up,” he said.

Joining in on the interview, Francis Siaw who had been released on bail explained his actions, saying that “Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang had been disqualified and expunged from his post as electoral area coordinator because he campaigned for an individual candidate during the 2020 elections and as our party constitution demands, we did exactly that only for him to surface at Tuesday’s meeting in a capacity as Electoral Area Coordinator. So he insulted me and lost my cool and slapped him.”

Checks made so far indicate that Okatakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang was indeed not supposed to be at the meeting.

The Police are carrying out investigation and are keen on resolving the matter to ensure the issues are resolved.