Go after entities owing you over GHS1 million — Auditor General directs UG Hospital

The Auditor-General has directed the management of the University of Ghana (UG) Hospital to go after all entities owing it any sum of money by way of medical bills.

According to the latest Audit Report released by the Auditor-General for the year ended December 31, 2020, the UG Hospital did not retrieve a debt of over GHS1 million owed by some entities.

“We noted that the University Hospital did not ensure and enforce collection of debt amounting to GH¢1,164,599.82 owed by various entities who benefited from medical services of the Facility,” part of the Auditor-General’s report has revealed.

In its advise to the management of the UG Hospital, the Auditor-General has asked that efforts should be immediately made to ensure the entities in question pay up what they owe.

“We recommended that Management should strengthen its oversight functions on medical services rendered and timely enforce collection of all outstanding receivables at an agreed default interest rate to improve the Hospital’s cash flow,” the Report notes.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Hospital has also been asked to establish and document internal policies and procedures, in alignment with the general public legal framework of providing quality health care service delivery, to guide the general management and administration of the Hospital