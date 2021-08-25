Akuapem North Assembly, MCE fingered in attempt to allegedly claim ownership of private land

The Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in Eastern Region has been fingered in an attempt to claim ownership of private land belonging to one Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako.

According to Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako, after 21 years of ownership without any incident, the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly and Barima Asiedu-Larbi, MCE’s actions to encroach, destroy and claim ownership of his hard-earned property is misguided, unlawful, unjust and a danger to the fabric and essence of the rule of law.

Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM, Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako said, the parcel of land, approximately 0.44 acres in size, located at Daakye (aka Adami Atifi) at Akropong Akuapem was forcefully and illegally taken by the Assembly to build Judges’ quarters without notice.

He said the land was acquired on his behalf in 1999 by his deceased father, Brigadier General Kwaku Adu-Bediako, after extensive and painstaking due diligence. The property was walled, and the caretaker farmed on the land as a source of supplementary income for him.

He said, in mid-December 2020, he was notified that his property had been encroached upon; a section of the wall was demolished and used as entry point, the farm had been destroyed, and construction had commenced, all of these occurring without any advance notice. He found out, after inquiries, that the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly was responsible for the destruction and construction activities on his land and was laying claim to ownership.

He said, he was forced to seek legal action in court, which he did, unwilling as that decision was for him. An application for Writ of Interlocutory Injunction was filed in Akropong Circuit Court on his behalf. Criminal trespass against the Assembly and the MCE was also reported on his behalf to law enforcement, but the Assembly declined the Injunction and went on to do their project.

He added that, during the initial hearing in Court, the Defendants presented a Statement of Defense that claimed that the land that he legally purchased and had owned for over 20 years, and is still in his name at Lands Commission (Koforidua) to this day, was gifted to the Assembly by a local chief a decade before his purchase; however, they failed to show evidence of legal Transfer of Deed from the said local chief to the Assembly.

In addition, the MCE and Assembly forced him to pursue legal action and incur unnecessary litigation cost by their refusal to cooperate with them. Asking for full reimbursement as a non-negotiable condition in the out-of-court settlement proposal was not unreasonable, given the circumstances and their overwhelming interest to take ownership of the land at all costs.

He said the influence and intimidation of prominent officers of the justice system under the guise of helping to do the right thing became clear that they perpetuated the disgraceful and blatant theft by the MCE Barima Asiedu Larbi and Assembly.

He added that the resident Judge’s action to lift temporary injunction, use Court technicalities to deny application for substantive injunction, and conveniently recusing herself to give the defendants, unfair advantage, was unjust and unconscionable.

Recently this same reporter reported that, the Akuapem North Municipal District Assembly has allegedly defied Court order to start a project on alleged stolen land from S. B Ofori’s family to which the Court has prohibited them.

According to the commuters, stealing of land has become rampant in and around the Municipality in recent times bringing insecurity to the community.

Some commuters in the Akropong township who spoke to this reporter indicates they are not going to fold their arms and watch the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Barima Asiedu Larbi, forcibly take the said land without using the proper procedure to acquire the land from rightful owners.

When this reporter contacted the Akwapim North Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Barima Asiedu Larbi, he said there is no problem between Mr Enoch Asante-Bediako and the assembly.

He noted that they are done with the said issue, hence both parties have agreed to the land swap.

"The assembly has given him three plot of land, that’s 100/100 at Larteh junction, maybe the assembly's Lawyer has not communicated to him, again Mr Enoch was requesting for reimbursement of his litigation expenses in full, approximately gh¢50, 000 but the assembly told him they don't have such amount," Hon Barima Asiedu Larbi told this reporter.

Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako is appealing to Eastern Regional Minister and other opinion leaders to ensure that justice is served to them.

Steps Taken so far:

Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako granted his elder brother, Power of Attorney to act on his behalf, to address this issue with all parties involved. With the confidence of having legal documentation to prove ownership, and with no initial intention to pursue legal action, the following were the steps taken initially with hopes of resolving this amicably:

His elder brother met with the District Engineer (DE) and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to inform them that his brother, Enoch Asante-Bediako is the rightful owner and has owned the legally acquired land since 1999 without incident.

He respectfully requested that construction be halted immediately while they provide documentation to prove ownership within two (2) days, with the goal to resolve any ownership discrepancy in good faith.

He said, unfortunately, their plea went unheeded; construction continued at a much faster pace with the excuse that there was funding to complete construction of Judges’ quarters on the land within a 4-month period. The MCE said the deadline that could not be missed, even though it was clear that their claim to ownership of the land under construction was questionable.

Again, he reached out to the Member of Parliament representing the Constituency, Hon.Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei to intervene on his behalf as a concerned constituent and ensure that due diligence and the right thing was done. Unfortunately, she informed him that she could not intervene based on what she was privy to and advised that they petition the Assembly directly for consideration.

He added that, having no luck getting the encroachers to reason with him, Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako formally petitioned with his documentation to the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) that is funding the project, with copies distributed to the Hon. Minister of Information, the Attorney General and Minster of Justice, and the Deputy Minister of Local Government, to draw their attention to what he deemed as unjustified trespass.

It was his expectation that their intervention, at the very least, would halt funding while the ownership issue was investigated and resolved. Unfortunately, the response from DACF Administrator was a suggestion to pursue legal action, and request Court to order an Injunction.

“After pursuing all these options without any success for intervention, I was left with no other choice but to seek legal action in Court, which I did, unwilling as that decision was for me. An application for Writ of Interlocutory Injunction was filed in Akropong Circuit Court on my behalf. Criminal trespass against the Assembly and the MCE was also reported on my behalf to law enforcement, but that went nowhere”

“During the initial hearing in Court, the Defendants presented a Statement of Defense that claimed that the land that I legally purchased and have owned for over 20 years, and is still in my name at Lands Commission (Koforidua) to this day, was gifted to the Assembly by a local chief a decade before my purchase”

However, they failed to show any evidence of legal Transfer of Deed from the said local chief to the Assembly; there was no proof provided to show that the chief nor Assembly had any ownership rights.

Their own official search results presented in Court as evidence also confirmed that the land was not Government land. To date, there has been no evidence of invocation of Executive Instrument, Imminent Domain or any legally binding action that authorizes nor empowers the Assembly or any local Authority to claim land from me.

The Court, presided by a ‘” Relieving” Judge, in the absence of the “Resident “Judge, who was on leave, granted our wish by ordering a Temporary Injunction in late January 2021.

Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako said, after the Injunction went into effect, they were approached by Justice Cynthia Addo (Judicial Secretary) and Justice Sophia Akuffo (Former Chief Justice) to consider an out-of-court settlement. After careful consideration, prominently his reluctance to engage in a potentially long, drawn out court litigation, and out of utmost respect for these persons, he was opened to the idea of a land swap, conditional with reimbursement of his litigation expenses in full, approximately GHC30,000 at that time, after Defendants turned down their proposal for outright sale at twice the fair market value of the land.

In April, the Resident Judge returned and presided over case while Injunction was still in effect and the application for Substantive Injunction was still pending. Actions observed and turn of events during the first hearing presided by the Resident Judge raised some concerns for us. The pendulum inexplicably began to swing the other way in the Defendants’ favour.

In May, out of concern about observed suspicious actions, including receiving word that the Defendants were soliciting for workers to clear the land while Injunction was in force as far as they knew, Mr. Asante-Bediako wrote a petition to the Chief Justice to intervene and ensure that due process was followed,

During our last Court hearing on 31st May 2021, our worst fear was confirmed. Not only did we find out that indeed the Temporary Injunction had been lifted, but our application for Substantive Injunction had also apparently been denied previously (Apparently this ruling was rendered on a day that neither Plaintiffs nor Defendants were in Court. Coincidentally, both parties had previously applied to the Court for an amicable hearing date and was granted.)

Adding insult to injury, the Judge conveniently recused herself from the case for reason of conflict of interest as she saw herself as a potential beneficiary of the structure under construction.

The Judge ruled that she was referring case to the Chief Justice for further directives (Feedback recently received is that the Case has been transferred to Koforidua Circuit Court). The question on most minds at that point was why the Judge did not see it fit to grant an Injunction before ruling on proceedings, thus leaving the door wide open for the Defendants to resume construction while the land was still under litigation.

We have, since the ruling, approached the Attorney representing the Assembly to reconsider the land swap deal, but so far, no progress on that front because the MCE and Assembly have what they wanted, hence there is no urgency nor incentive to heed our request