E/R: Police on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering wife, two children

The Police are on the manhunt for Emmanuel Gafa, a man suspected to have murdered his wife, as well as two children.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, a woman and her two children were found dead in their room at Akyem Ntronang Cash Land in the Eastern Region.

According to information gathered, residents and neighbours of the deceased woke up to some unpleasant smell coming from their compound.

After making inquiries, they uncovered that the stench was emanating from one particular room.

After calling Samuel Dodze who is the Assemblyman of the area, he reported the matter to the Police for inspection.

The Police upon arrival forcefully opened the door to the room and discovered the dead bodies of the woman and her two children.

With the husband of the deceased nowhere to be found, the Police are currently in search of his whereabout.

It is suspected that he could be behind the murder of his wife and the two children.

Reports indicate that the couples in the past had some issues but was settled by some elders.

Meanwhile, checks by a medical doctor from New Abriem Government Hospital has revealed that the bodies of the deceased were in an advanced state of decomposition.