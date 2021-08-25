ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.08.2021 Social News

Suspected criminal lynched at Nkawkaw Apesika

Suspected criminal lynched at Nkawkaw Apesika
Listen to article

A young man suspected to be in his 30s has been lynched by some youth at Nkawkaw Apesika in the Eastern Region for allegedly attempting to steal sheep.

The name of the suspect is not yet known and no information about him has yet been known.

Agoo News Obrempong Kweku Ampomah reports that the suspect who has sustained injuries is currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital under the care of the Nkawkaw District Police Command.

A little information gathered indicates they were three suspects but two are on the run.

The police have commenced preliminary investigations into the matter.

---kasapafm

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
$5m bribery claim: We're going back to CHRAJ to look into the matter again — ASEPA
25.08.2021 | Social News
We won’t shield unprofessional police officers – ACP Kwesi Ofori assures
25.08.2021 | Social News
Murders: 306 cases recorded in 1st half of 2021; only one case closed so far
25.08.2021 | Social News
N/R: Bread bakers commence sit-down strike today
25.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: Farmer killed by colleagues at the farm over palm wine
25.08.2021 | Social News
Court Case: Dome Market Association wins against Ga East Assembly
25.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: 3 more farms hit by bird flu
25.08.2021 | Social News
Geotechnical investigations underway for dualisation of major roads – Highways Authority
25.08.2021 | Social News
Ghanaians awaits Koku Anyidoho's strikes after 72hours ultimatum to Asiedu Nketia elapses
25.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line