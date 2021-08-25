ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.08.2021 Social News

$5m bribery claim: We're going back to CHRAJ to look into the matter again — ASEPA

$5m bribery claim: We're going back to CHRAJ to look into the matter again — ASEPA
Listen to article

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has said it will petition the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) again over the $5 million bribery allegation against Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.

The latest decision comes after President Akufo-Addo dismissed their petition on the same matter.

CHRAJ had earlier discontinued its investigation into the case because it was being investigated by the presidency.’

Executive Director of ASEPA told Starr News “if anybody thinks that this is the end of the matte, it’s not the end of the matter. We had gone To CHRAJ earlier, and cHRAJ said the Council of State was looking into the matter and so they couldn’t do a double job on it.”

“So, we are going back to CHRAJ to ask CHRAJ to look into the matter again. We may go to court to compel CHRAJ to investigate the matter.”

He added “we will ensure some closure is brought to this matter to ensure that this matter is properly and adequately investigated. So, at all cost this matter will be investigated and the criminal will be prosecuted.”

---starrfm

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Suspected criminal lynched at Nkawkaw Apesika
25.08.2021 | Social News
We won’t shield unprofessional police officers – ACP Kwesi Ofori assures
25.08.2021 | Social News
Murders: 306 cases recorded in 1st half of 2021; only one case closed so far
25.08.2021 | Social News
N/R: Bread bakers commence sit-down strike today
25.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: Farmer killed by colleagues at the farm over palm wine
25.08.2021 | Social News
Court Case: Dome Market Association wins against Ga East Assembly
25.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: 3 more farms hit by bird flu
25.08.2021 | Social News
Geotechnical investigations underway for dualisation of major roads – Highways Authority
25.08.2021 | Social News
Ghanaians awaits Koku Anyidoho's strikes after 72hours ultimatum to Asiedu Nketia elapses
25.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line