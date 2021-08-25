We won’t shield unprofessional police officers – ACP Kwesi Ofori assures

The Ghana Police Service is working to regain public trust and confidence by putting measures in place to rid the service of rogues.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori warned that officers who breach the ethics of the profession will not be spared.

“The Public Relations Office is very committed to shaping the image of the service henceforth. We will groom our officers into being courteous and incorruptible. We are determined to take out the bad nuts in the service. We will not condone policemen caught engaging in criminal activities. We will go all out to make sure that we smoke them out. They are very much aware of the ethics of the profession, and so we will make no exceptions for anyone found culpable,” he added.

“Our personnel, particularly the MTTD officers, are briefed by their command frequently to uphold good values and make sure that they do not abuse their powers. As human as we are, we may experience some infractions, but when they come to our notice, we will make sure they are not spared.”

He further indicated that they have devised ways to track officers who continue to breach the ethics of policing.

The Ghana Police Service has often topped most corruption perception rankings in the country.

A December 2019 Afrobarometer report released by the Center for Democratic Development showed that the Ghana Police Service was the most corrupt institution in the country, topping the chart with 57%.

