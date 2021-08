Ghana's covid-19 death toll has increased to 982.

This was after eight more patients succumbed to the virus.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

Some 423 new cases were also confirmed as of 20 August 2021.

The active caseload is currently 6,850.

The critical cases have reduced from 28 to 20 while the severe cases have also dropped from 75 to 34.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 115,525.

Of that number, 107,693 have recovered.