Public institutions are spending money unwisely - Internal Audit Agency

Chairman of the Internal Audit Agency, Joseph Winful has called for a wise expenditure of financial resources in Ghana.

He says everyone that examines the processes the nation goes through in procurement, would realize that the country spends money unwisely leading to the expenditure of monies that should hitherto, not be spent.

“What we have to pay attention to is the waste in the system. If you are to examine the processes that we go through, you’d see that we are spending money unwisely or we are spending money that should not be spent because there is no value in the outcome of the disbursement, but we still do it”, he stated.

Mr. Winful who was sharing his views on Joy News channel’s PM Express on some portions of the Auditor General’s 2020 report seemed unhappy at the wastage in the system.

His comments come after the 2020 Auditors-General’s report disclosed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), between 2014 and 2016, procured prepaid meters and conductors worth GH¢59million but the machines are still locked up in the company’s warehouse.

The report also noted that the ECG lost 2,649.08 GWh, which represents 24.30% of power purchased from the power-producing companies to system losses.

He expressed pessimism over value for money and protection of the public purse, adding that the Auditor General in its latest report recorded several financial irregularities where institutions made purchases of items that were not utilized.

“Performance audit involves a lot. That is where you have value for money and the rest. We talk about value for money. I don’t think we are ensuring that there is value for money. We talk about safeguarding the purse. I don’t think we are”, he said.

According to him, most citizens do not understand the process needed to hold their leaders accountable.

“There is a school of thought that part of the problem we have in Ghana is because the citizenry is not interested in the financial management of the country. They are not or do not understand it or we have deprived them of the knowledge of understanding what is expected.

“If you were doing a concert on the TV, you’d have more patronage than if you were discussing flaws within our financial management systems. Maybe that is why. So a greater number of our population have not shown much interest in the standing or appreciation of the need for effective financial management,” he stated.