N/R: Bread bakers commence sit-down strike today

Break bakers in the Northern Region are embarking on a sit-down strike today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, over what they say is the increase in products for making bread.

According to the bakers, they are constantly faced with hardships due to the increase in the prices of products used in making bread.

Not only are the bakers furious over the current price of flour, they are also unhappy with the prices of sugar, margarine, and the other ingredients that has gone up in the market.

Currently, a bag of flour is selling from GHS230 to GHS250 although at the beginning of the year it was sold for GHS170.

Citing the hardships the increase in prices have brought upon them and their business, the bread bakers in the Northern Region have decided that they are going on strike for a while.

Earlier this month, bread bakers in the Ashanti Region in a bid to mitigate the hardships they are experiencing announced a 20% increase in bread prices.

It is unclear but all indications point to the fact that bread bakers in the Northern Region could take the same approach.