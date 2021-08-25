A/R: Farmer killed by colleagues at the farm over palm wine

Yaw Kwakye, a farmer and a palm wine tapper has been shot dead by his colleagues over a misunderstanding over a palm wine tapping pipe.

The incident happened at Nweneso No.1 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

According to information gathered, Yaw Kwakye, a 45-year-old man was shot dead by two suspects believed to be his colleagues on the back of a struggle at a palm wine tapping site.

In the explanation given by Isaac Manu who is a brother of the deceased, he had a misunderstanding with one Mr. Mustapha, 35 and Paa Willie 48, over a palm wine tapping pipe which led to a fight between them on the farm.

He discloses that the deceased on Tuesday went to the site where the two suspects were working to retrieve his palm wine tapping pipe and make claim for money the two suspects are owing him.

Unclear what ensued between the three, Yaw Kwakye was shot dead and his body later found on the farm with gunshot wounds and blood.

While efforts are being made to get more information on the matter, Assembly Member of the area, Kwame Atinka has confirmed that the two suspects have been arrested by the Foase Police Command to assist investigations.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of Yaw Kwakye has been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.