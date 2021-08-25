Ghanaians awaits Koku Anyidoho's strikes after 72hours ultimatum to Asiedu Nketia elapses

Koku Anyidoho told the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that he has within a matter of 72-hour to retract a notice of his expulsion from the party or face him in court.

The sacked former Deputy General Secretary gave the warning in a strongly worded letter addressed to Asiedu Nketiah on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 which obviously elapsed on August 22.

From the time he was expelled from the party which a message was conveyed to him by the General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho has vowed to give it to Asiedu Nketia in go measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over.

According to him, his expulsion from the party was a pure personal vendetta against him by Mr Nketiah for which reason he will continue to hang on his neck like an albatross.

Mr Anyidoho said nobody in NDC has the balls to sack him for which reason Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito must withdraw the expulsion or meet him in court.

He stated in his letter, "Article 47(G) of the NDC's constitution enjoins all party members to uphold the fundamental human rights and freedoms as enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, so, how come you are, per your arbitrary actions, violating my rights as a citizen of Ghana?

“In your supposed expulsion letter, Sir which you, in true gutless fashion, have failed to serve on me personally, you state that I was expelled for anti-party conduct and indiscipline. I must state that these terms are so broad, vague, amorphous and can be subjected to gross abuse as has been in the present case. What really constitutes anti-party conduct?

“Article 47(G) of the NDC's constitution enjoins all party members to uphold the fundamental human rights and freedoms as enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, so, how come you are, per your arbitrary actions, violating my rights as a citizen of Ghana?

“You, sir, never worked at the presidency, yet you choose to rant about my working relationship with President Atta Mills, hitting at my integrity and claiming 'I created problems for President Mills'. Do you have any concrete evidence to back such loose vicious talk? Or is your vile vendetta against me so strong that it is causing you to conjure imaginative untruths?”

“I worked as your deputy for four years (acting in your stead on countless times when you were either on leave or on official assignments) with an unblemished record, thus, it comes as no surprise, your inability to question my sincerity, loyalty and work ethics and makes it sufficiently clear that you deliberately made ill-intentioned remarks about my working relationship with President Atta Mills just to score some cheap points. I implore you to provide even a shred of true evidence that I ever created any problems for you.”

Some social media gossipers have since been monitoring events on his Twitter page where Koku Anyidoho aka The Bull picks his usually fights with not only the national executives of the party but the former President John Dramani Mahama he has vowed not to let him sleep in peace.

Koku Anyidoho was sacked over misconduct following his persistent comments which give many the impression that he is in 'bed' with the ruling party NPP.

Before his expulsion, he was suspended and ever since, he has been going to town and more aggressive in what some party folks describe as anti-NDC comments. His alleged 'disdain' for the party started after his BNI case over an alleged threat against Akufo-Addo's government on an Accra-based radio station.

Koku Anyidoho who vowed to remain loyal to the late former President John Evans Atta Mills has since after his release from the BNI been making comments that have caused his party folks to go berserk like a bull in a Chinese shop. These feverish attacks compelled two card bearing members of the party to petition the party hierarchy for action taken against him.

Now, it's been four days since he gave the warning with no response from Asiedu Nketia and many are wondering what is keeping the Bull this calm.