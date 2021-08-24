Bimbilla: One killed, two others injured after electrocution

One person has died after three persons were electrocuted in Bimbilla on Monday evening.

According to Citi News sources, the three got electrocuted when a tipper truck in trying to offload sand into a house, cut the high tension wire which fell on the truck and the house, electrifying the entire house.

The driver of the tipper truck and his mate, together with the man who was in the room, got electrocuted.

The three were rushed to the Bimbilla hospital where one man, identified as Afa Abuchi, an Islamic teacher and an operator of a tricycle, was pronounced dead.

The driver and his mate are responding to treatment.

The burial of the mallam took place on Friday at the Bimbilla cemetery in line with Islamic tradition.

