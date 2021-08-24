Angry mob chase notorious thief running to police station for safety; accosted and beaten to pulp infront of police

Some residents of Bibiani Old Town in the Western North region threw caution to the wind as they beat an alleged notorious thief mercilessly in the presence of a police officer.

The alleged thief, Gabriel Gyapong also known as Kwadwo Mepirawo, an ex-convict is specialized in stealing scrubs and also noted for breaking into peoples’ rooms to steal their belongings.

Luck however eluded him on a similar operation on Monday afternoon where he was caught.

The 40-year-old thief managed to outrun his assailants and headed straight to the Bibiani police headquarters, thinking he would find some safety with the law enforcers.

However, the absence of majority of police officers at the time put the only officer who was on duty in a poor position to protect the alleged thief.

The angry mob managed to overpower the police officer and beat the alleged thief to pulp.

A video available to ModernGhana News showing the police officer trying to help the man who was nearly lynched in front of the police officer.

The officer who refused to disclose his identity told ModernGhana News that “the man run to me begging me to protect him from the mob coming after him, and I asked him what has happened but he couldn’t talk and the people responded he had broken into their rooms and stolen their belongings”.

The law officer said he managed to plead on his behalf and asked that they allow the law deal with the alleged thief.

According to him, the mob agreed with his suggestion unknown to him that they went searching for sticks nearby.

He noted that before he could realise the angry mob overpowered him, pounced on the alleged thief and subjected him to severe beatings.