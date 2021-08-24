"Your comments against gov't false, lies" — Paul Amaning blasts GUTA President over lack of gov’t support claim

Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning

National Organizer (OPDAG) Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning, has chided the President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng over claims that government is not doing enough to boost their industry.

GUTA is accusing government of attempts to remove the Benchmark Value Reduction of 50% on some selected imported items, saying, any scrapping of the policy will escalate prices of goods on the market and increase hardship.

But Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning noted that the Akufo-Addo led government has consistently outlined proactive and systematic measures in order to help members of GUTA.

He indicated that during the Covid-19 outbreak government supported GUTA to boost Ghana’s economy hence Dr. Joseph Obeng assertion that government have failed to support them is false and frivolous.

“What Dr. Joseph Obeng saying is false and a lie, government under the Planting for export and rural development(PERD) has supported outgrowers by providing them with four million seedlings to farmers. If you go to Dunkwa right now under MDF the government has given outgrowers two million seedlings to help them in farming so what is the GUTA President talking about?,’’ Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Original 91.9 FM.

“In oil production to GOPDC has over 25,000 hectors of farms which helps in oil production to boost Ghana’s economy however is a big lie to say that GOPDC imports oil for consumption in Ghana,’’ he added.

Background

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, has reiterated that any intention by the government to scrap the 50% Benchmark Value at the ports “will be suicidal”.

In a press statement, Dr. Obeng expressed that the Benchmark Value brought relief to the trading community, sanity into the system, and eased tension and agitations amid the impact of the coronavirus on cross-border trade.

“Any attempt to remove this good policy of the government that brought relief will be suicidal for the state because it will not only collapse business but also cause an unbearable rise in prices of goods and services beyond the reach of consumers, especially, low income earners and the unemployed,” he warned.

The Association of Ghana Industries ( AGI ) hold the position that the reduction in the Benchmark Values by up to 50% had cheapened imports and dampened demand for local substitutes, resulting in a slowdown in growth in the manufacturing companies.