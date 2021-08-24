Widnaba: Angry youth burns 18 houses of Fulanis over alleged robberies

Listen to article

Some angry youth in Widnaba and adjoining communities in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region have torched several houses belonging to Fulani settlers.

They accused the Fulanis of the several robberies and snatching of motorbikes in the area.

Ali Sulemana, a resident told this reporter that last Saturday around 2:00AM in the midnight some community members stormed their area on tricycles destroying houses and properties belong to the Fulanis.

According to him, 18 houses were completely burned to ashes.

He added that other properties including their health insurance cards, documents and cash amounting to Ghc300,000 have been burnt.

Ali noted that women and children had to seek shelter in the bush till the Zebilla police intervened.

Another victim Haruna Sulemana said their foodstuff and motorbikes were burnt to ashes.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DOP Dr Syibu Papi Gariba told ModernGhana News that the attacks are unwarranted.

He said the police have commenced investigations and the perpetrators will be arrested and punished accordingly.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu assured the Fulani community of maximum security.

He added that the police will investigate the matter and persons found culpable will be made to face the law.

He has directed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the area to take stock of all those who lost their health insurance cards and other valuable items for a replacement.

The National Organizer of the Fulani Association in Ghana, Armed Barry has sympathised with the affected victims and called for calm.

The Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area and President of the Kusaug Traditional Council, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II in a speech read on his behalf also called for calm.

He has since summoned some divisional chiefs within the disturbed area to ensure peace prevails.