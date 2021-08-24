Galamsey: Stop it, we're warning you — Lands Ministry to foreigners

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) has warned of stiffer punishment for foreigners who sneak into the country with the connivance of some Ghanaians to engage in illegal mining activities popularly referred to as galamsey.

The ministry has warned foreigners engaging in the illegal activity should respect the laws of the land as they would be shown no mercy when they were arrested.

Similarly, it has warned Ghanaians who give out their lands to the foreigners to mine to put an end to it for their own good.

The warning follows the revelation that the recent invasion of restricted areas has a large number of foreigners such as Chinese, Ivorians, Togolese, Malians, among others are destroying the country's forest reserves and water bodies.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, said the current situation had come to the notice of the ministry.

He added that those found culpable would not just be arrested and deported as foreigners but also made to face the full rigours of the law.

Ghana, he said, was a country of laws and those who wished to visit the country must be ready to obey the laws.

“Ghana’s laws bar any act of illegal mining or mining in water bodies and forest reserves. There is an intervention to stop the illegal and environmentally degrading mining, which has led to the introduction of the community mining programme.

“While we continue to sanitise the mining space, we cannot have foreigners defying our laws, so we are warning them to put a stop to it, as they will not be spared when they are apprehended,” the deputy minister stressed.

---with files from graphic.com.gh