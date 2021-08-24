UG Lecturer blames falling standards in second cycle schools on Free SHS

Dr. Sampson Obed Appiah, a Sociologist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana has bemoaned what he describes as the falling standard of second cycle education due to the Free SHS policy.

He argues that the lack of proper planning prior to the free SHS policy has created an infrastructural gap that is adversely affecting the quality of education in the country.

Dr. Appiah noted that there was a lot more challenges affecting the quality of education in the government-assisted senior high schools due to the policy, and that, the issue needs urgent action from policy makers.

Speaking on TV XYZ, the renowned educationist argued that the pro-poor policy has turned into a capitalist idea due to the reduction of contact hours, a situation that force parents to pay teachers to take their children through extra classes.

He advises policy makers in Ghana’s education sector to, as a matter of urgency, take steps to tackle the issues that are reducing the quality of education in second cycle institutions.

Dr. Appiah’s worry about the falling in the quality of education in Ghanaian second cycle schools is a concern shared by many parents.

Parents now have to pay almost half the fees they pay in schools to individual teachers to take their wards through lessons because of the reduction in contact hours.