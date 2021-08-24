ModernGhana logo
C/R: Sad as accident involving cargo vehicle kills 3-year-old girl, others at Gomoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
C/R: Sad as accident involving cargo vehicle kills 3-year-old girl, others at Gomoa
A 3-year-old girl has sadly died in an accident at Gomoa Mpota in the Gomoa West District in the Central Region.

The accident that occurred on Tuesday morning around 5:30am adds to the increasing number of accidents being recorded in various parts of the country in the last few weeks.

Today’s accident at Gomoa Mpota occurred when a Kia Truck and a cargo vehicle clashed.

Unfortunately, three people lost their lives including a 3-year-old girl. In addition, a woman believed to be in her 50s and the driver of the Kia truck also died.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Cargo truck according to reports gathered sustained injuries.

Checks made have revealed that that the Kia truck was from Mankessim heading towards Kasoa whiles the cargo van was also heading in the opposite direction.

Several information gathered has indicated that the driver of the Kia van caused the accident after attempting to do overtaking.

The driver of the Cargo vehicle reported the case at Gomoa Okyereko Police Station.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three deceased victims have been deposited at the Apam Mortuary with the Police working to locate their families.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

