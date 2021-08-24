'Nana, fix the country, so we can come back home' — Some Ghanaians ambush Akufo-Addo with #FixThecountry chants in Germany

Some Ghanaians living in Germany have been seen in a video accosting President Nana Akufo-Addo with #FixTheCountry chants.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, reportedly happened on Monday, August 23, 2021, when the President delivered a speech in Düsseldorf, in Germany, as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The protesters started chanting immediately after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy arrived at the venue for the ceremony.

President Akufo-Addo initially stopped to acknowledge them (protesters), before he left for the auditorium when the protesters started chanting at him.

One of them said “Nana Akufo-Addo fix the country. We love you, but fix the country.”

One also said, “Nana Addo we beg you, fix the country.”

“Nana, fix the country, so we can come back home. We want to come back home. We are not here for life. We want to return home,” another person also said.

Another Ghanaian also said, “We have oil, we have gold and cocoa, but we are suffering here. Fix the country for us, so we can be better people. We are not a poor country.”

