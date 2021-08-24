NPP can only account to Ghanaians when kicked into opposition - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the only way the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can account to the people of Ghana is when they leave government.

Addressing party supporters in Wa during his “Thank you” tour of the five regions of the north, the Former President stated that they would make sure the NPP left government so that they could account properly to Ghanaians.

“So the only way they can account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that a new government will come and audit them and show where they have gone wrong-otherwise, they will just walk away with it”, he alleged.

Former President Mahama said it was important for them to account and stressed that “If you participate in politics or public service, one of the things you must be willing to do is to be accountable to the people.

“And so the only way NPP can be held to account, is for them to live office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions and audit them to make sure they account for the period they were in office”, he said.

The Former President thanked the young people of Wa for the high morale they showed the NDC leadership since they arrived in town last Sunday evening, adding that it was a demonstration of their enthusiasm and commitment to the party and the betterment of the country.

On party issues, Former President Mahama said they were going to synthesize all the reports of the regional retreats, which would be fed into the national report that would be done at the end of the year.

He said they intend holding an annual conference at the end of the year, where they could make suggestions regarding the amendment of the party's constitution.

“A tree is as strong as its roots- if you don't have strong branches, you cannot have a strong party”, he said while indicating the need for them to work to strengthen the party branches because they were going to be crucial in any election win or loss.

The NDC Election 2020 Leader advised party executives at all levels to work hard and show absolute loyalty and commitment to the party in order to return it to power in 2024 to save the country from the unaccountable governance of the NPP.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agymang, the NDC Running Mate to Former President Mahama in the 2020 elections stressed on the need to take care of the party youth to sacrifice for the party to come to power in 2024.

---GNA