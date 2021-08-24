ModernGhana logo
Let's sit down, we're ready to join you discuss ways to create jobs; we face danger of not doing it — Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has extended an invitation to President Akufo-Addo for discussions on how to create jobs for Ghanaians.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections, unemployment has always been a problem of every government that comes to power.

Ready on his side, John Mahama says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should meet the NDC and jointly find ways to solve the age-old problem.

“Unemployment is a serious problem that we confront and it is not only this government that is confronting the problem, past governments have the same problem. I have been president before, our economy is not creating jobs as fast as we are churning out people from our educational institutions and so the solution does not lie in one person’s head,” the former President said while on tour in Wa on Monday.
John Mahama continued, “That is why I have always suggested that we are willing as a party to join the ruling party and let us have a high level summit on job creation to see how we can come out with communique on what succeeding governments will do to make sure that our young people can get jobs to do.
“And that we can grow our economy faster and make sure that our people live in decency and dignity.
“The danger we face in not doing that is that our young people continue to lose faith in our democracy because the point they make is democracy doesn’t work for us.”

Since assuming power in 2017, President Akufo-Addo and his government has been making efforts to provide employment for the unemployed.

Even with the Agenda 111 Hospitals Project, the government is aiming to create 20,000 jobs when completed.

