West Gonja: 18 elected, appointed Assemblymen received motorbikes

The West Gonja Municipal Assembly mid-day yesterday Thursday, Monday 23, 2021 presented 18 motorbikes to elected and government appointees of the Assembly.

The presentation was done by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril who doubles as the acting MCE for West Gonja.

Speaking after the presentation, the minister commended President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for the proactive gesture.

According to him, this is the second time the Assembly has received motorbikes since the NPP government assumed office in a bid to ensuring that the Assembly members discharge their duties without any hindrance.

He admonished them to put the motorbikes into good use to achieve the intended purpose and also ensure that they are regularly maintained.

Presiding Member for West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Mumuni who received the motorbikes on behalf of his colleagues expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

He described the intervention as timely saying that the motors will enhance their daily routine to and from their electoral areas.

He appeals to the authorities to have the motorbikes registered in line with road traffic regulations.