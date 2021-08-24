ModernGhana logo
#FixTheCountry: Organisers taking protest to Takoradi in September

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration are set to organise a similar protest in Takoradi of the Western Region.

Earlier this month on August 4, the movement staged a massive demonstration in Accra asking government to fix the country and undertake projects that will inspire the development of the country to improve the living conditions of citizens.

After that protest, organisers of #FixTheCountry announced that there are plans to stage similar demonstrations in other parts of the country.

“As you know, yesterday’s demonstration was planned as the first of many events, and it’s supposed to kickstart a process of regional FixTheCountry demonstrations,” the movement said in a statement after the protest.

Subsequently, plans were initiated to take the demonstration to Takoradi. As a result, the movement has been engaging the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service to secure permission for the protest.

In the latest information gathered, it is understood that #FixTheCountry conveners have set Tuesday, September 21 to picket in Takoradi.

Among many things the movement is pushing for, it wants the Constitution of the country to be looked at.

In a statement after the first demonstration, it said “We are rejecting the fraudulent Fourth Republic [Constitution] that impoverishes its citizens, disables accountability from the political class and creates an imperial presidency.”

