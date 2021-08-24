NPP has no intention of fighting corruption; vote them out in 2024 – Mahama urge Ghanaians

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is asking Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government claiming that the ruling government has no intention to fight corruption.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs in Wa on Monday, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections said if Ghanaians want to hold the current government accountable, then a new party should be voted for in the next general election in 2024.

‘‘The NPP have no intention of fighting corruption and so the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them and show where they have gone wrong. Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it,” John Mahama said.

The ex-president continued, “If you participate in politics or are a participant in public service, one of the first things you must be willing to do is to be accountable to the people. The only way they could be accountable is for them to leave office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions and audit them to make sure they account for the period they were in office.”

Although the former president has not officially made the pronouncement, indications from the first phase of his thank you tour give the indication that he will run for President in 2024.