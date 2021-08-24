Mahama lied, Upper West Regional Hospital working well as expected – Health Director

Director of Health Services for the Upper West Region, Dr. Damien Punguyire has rubbished claim by former President John Dramani Mahama that the Regional Hospital Commissioned by President Akufo-Addo is not operating at full capacity.

Mahama during an address in Wa as part of his thank you tour on Monday said President Akufo-Addo failed to provide seed money for the running of the hospital.

As a result, he said the hospital is not operating at full capacity and in need of funds for various units to work.

“I want to draw the president’s attention to the Upper West Regional Hospital. Since he commissioned it, the hospital has not been given seed money to operate fully and so it is not operating at full capacity. This is supposed to be the regional hospital. If they get the seed capital and are able to employ [people] to cover all the sections of the hospital, it will deliver good service to the people of this region,” John Mahama shared.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Dr. Damien Punguyire who is the Upper West Regional Director of Health has said there is no truth in the claim.

According to him, the Upper West Regional Hospital is working as expected and even sometimes admits patients to full capacity.

“The hospital is working, and indeed I must say that when you go to all the wards, there are times that it gets full which has to do with the number of beds rather than the claim that it is not working fully,” he said.

Dr. Damien Punguyire, added, “the other units that are currently not working well is the Radiology unit and even that, we take the radiographs and send them electronically to Tamale District Hospital because we don’t have the expertise.”