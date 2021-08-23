ModernGhana logo
23.08.2021 Education

New timetable for KNUST semester exams released

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced a revised timetable for the 2020/21 end-of-second semester examinations.

This comes in the wake of the suspension of the industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over the weekend.

A statement issued by the University, signed by Mrs Margaret Dzisi, the Deputy Registrar in-charge of Academic Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said per the revised edition, the university had set August 25-31, 2021, as the revision week.

The end-of-second semester examinations, according to the statement, had been fixed for September 01-17, 2021.

The University authorities advised the students to strive to visit the various notice boards at the Departments, Faculties, and Colleges for their respective timetables.

“We entreat students and staff of the University to take note of the arrangements and prepare accordingly,” the authorities advised.

Academic activities at the KNUST and other state-owned universities had since Monday, August 02, this year, been halted as the University Lecturers went on strike to demand improvement in their conditions of service.

Consequently, activities related to teaching, examinations, and invigilation, marking of examination scripts, and processing of results were halted to reinforce the position taken by the Lecturers.

Professor Charles Marfo, the UTAG National President, in an interview with the GNA, said the members were still negotiating with the government to ensure an improvement in their welfare.

“We are still in talks with the hope that the authorities will address our grievances within the shortest possible time,” he noted.

For now, the UTAG members, he said, had agreed in principle to resume work, effective Monday, August 23, and called on the members to abide by the decision taken by the National Executive Committee.

---GNA

