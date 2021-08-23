U/W Floods: Works on destroyed roads, bridges to cost GHS50 million – Roads Minister

Listen to article

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, says government is expected to spend about GHS50 million to rebuild the damaged road infrastructure on the Wa-Hale stretch that connects the Nadowli-Kaleo district, Jirapa, Lawra, and the Nandom municipalities to Wa in the Upper West Region.

This follows the destruction of several farmlands and the Wa-Tumu road after a 12-hour downpour was recorded in the Upper West Region on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Speaking at a meeting with the contractors, sector minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said well-qualified contractors have been selected to execute the job.

“Government is going to spend almost GHS50 million to undertake these emergency works. I have had a look at the report, and have had the scope of work clearly defined.”

“Because of its urgency, the President and government will do all it takes to fast track the processes,” he assured.

An over 12-hour downpour in the Upper West Region a few days ago flooded irrigation sites, farmlands, and communities along the Nadowli-Tangasie highway.

The affected communities were cut off from the rest of the Nadowli-Kaleo district.

The flood washed off major roads in the Region, with many commuters getting stranded due to the situation.

Major bridges on the Wa-Hale road that connect a number of communities to Wa the Upper West regional capital were also affected.

Portions of the already deplorable Wa-Tumu road were also washed off.

Data from NADMO indicates that some 1,605 people in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Jirapa District, and the Lawra municipalities were affected by the floods.

According to NADMO, the victims lost a total of 722 farmlands.

336 persons were also displaced, according to NADMO.

The report indicated that some 155 houses were destroyed during the floods.

An 80-year-old woman also lost her life after her house collapsed on her during the flood.

---citinews---