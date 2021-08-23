U/E/R: 210 fires recorded in 3rd quarter of 2021 — GNFS

The Upper East Regional Fire Officer, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Jerry Harding Bruce, has disclosed that from January 2021 to date, 210 fire incidence have been recorded, with domestic fire leading.

He gave the breakdown from January to August 2021.

The Regional Fire Officer noted that 129 domestic fire incidents have been recorded as against 86 in 2020 last year, giving an upsurge of 45 domestic fires cases.

He said, a look at the whole Upper East Region, Bolgatanga Municipality is leading in fire cases with 53, followed by Bawku Municipal with 47 incidents, then Zebilla and Navrongo Municipality.

ACFO Bruce made the disclosure in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region.

He explained that most of their public education is concentrated at the markets where most of the fire cases were recorded.

The exercise, he said has reduced fire outbreaks in commercial buildings and institutions.

ACFO Bruce indicated for instance that last year, 33 commercial fires were recorded as against 19 this year.

He added that 18 rescue operations were recorded last year, two accident cases but this year recorded none.

ACFO Bruce stated that most of the distress calls have also reduced giving the indication that the police are up and about with their monitoring exercises.

He however advised the general public to be cautious about the dangers that in the rainy season regarding electricity usage which is one of the causes of fire outbreaks.

The Regional Fire Commander therefore advised the general public to fix all their electrical sockets well and switch off all sockets when leaving the house to prevent fire outbreaks.