We'll continue to pile pressure on leadership to secure justice for Kaaka - #FixtheCountry conveners

Conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement have stressed that they will not relent in their effort to demand justice for murdered social activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.

The activist was mobbed by unknown men in June when he was returning home on his motorbike at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He later died on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the hospital.

After two months, the #FixTheCountry movement are unhappy the perpetrators have not been brought to book.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 23, 2021, the leading convener of the movement, Oliver Bucker Vormawor has emphasized that they are not backing down.

According to him, the movement will continue to push until justice is served.

“We haven’t heard anything about the reports from the committee, we need to invigilate the process.

“When people lose their lives in the fight for justice, their cases are never solved. We will make Kakaa’s case an exemption,” Oliver Bucker Vormawor said.

He added, “We will continue to put pressure on leadership for justice to secure for Ejura. The movement will continue to mount a sustained campaign until the culprit are brought to book. The movement will be meeting Chief Imam as part of efforts to bring justice to Kaaka’s family.”