23.08.2021 Social News

You treat Ghanaians like slaves; we're tired of you – Blakk Rasta blasts 'greedy' politicians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Media personality, Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as Blakk Rasta has taken a swipe at Ghanaian politicians for amassing wealth at the expense of the ordinary citizens who are made to work as slaves.

According to the reggae musician that hosts a programme on Zylofon FM, Ghanaian leaders are fond of behaving as if the country belongs to them.

“Politicians reap what they have not sown, while citizens are forced to work hard in the land. You (our politicians) are our leaders, but you behave as if the country belongs to you,” a furious Blakk Rasta on his show last week.
He added, “You allow Ghanaians to do the hard work in the country, and you sit somewhere and think of how you are going to make yourselves richer. You treat Ghanaians like slaves. We are tired of this.”

The comments come as no surprise to many who follow the award-winning radio show host.

He has always been open and vocal about any government that fails to do the right thing for the country.

Not only is he critical of the Ghanaian government, but he sometimes also gives his take on other governments on the African continent as well.

