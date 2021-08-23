ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.08.2021 Social News

U/W: Two persons on one motorbike after 6:30pm will be arrested – Police Commander

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
U/W: Two persons on one motorbike after 6:30pm will be arrested – Police Commander
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

DCOP Peter Ndekugri, the newly appointed Upper West Regional Police Commander has warned that two people should not be seen on one motorbike after 6:30pm.

The Police Commander made the announcement over the weekend during a press conference.

According to him, the move is part of efforts being undertaken by his outfit to curb the increasing rate of crime in the Region.

DCOP Peter Ndekugri warns that anyone or persons that flout on the new order will be arrested and made to face the full force of the law.

“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm, I repeat, no two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm. Whether you like it or not. Security is very expensive, in Bawku for instance, for two years, men were not riding on motorbikes and yet we were able to maintain the peace.

“So please we should not take peace as a joke, it is one of the most essential commodities as far as this world is concerned…and I am ready to do that,” the new Upper West Region District Commander said.

Although there are reservations, the many motor riders in the Region have received the directive and willing to follow to help promote peace.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
We'll continue to pile pressure on leadership to secure justice for Kaaka - #FixtheCountry conveners
23.08.2021 | Social News
You treat Ghanaians like slaves; we're tired of you – Blakk Rasta blasts 'greedy' politicians
23.08.2021 | Social News
WASSCE practical paper for Food & Nutrition did not leak – WAEC refutes media reports
23.08.2021 | Social News
ASEPA threatens legal action over CHRAJ’s refusal to probe CJ
23.08.2021 | Social News
Let's learn from COVID to impose restrictions on tricycles, motorcycles in cities - NRSA
23.08.2021 | Social News
Kundum festival: GH¢200,000 was spent on Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wisa Greid, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, others – Afeku
23.08.2021 | Social News
We won't condone wrong practices – Shai-Osudoku DCE warns cement factory
23.08.2021 | Social News
Group accuses GES of deliberately creating shortage of Ga-Dangme teachers
23.08.2021 | Social News
U/E/R: Don't walk, ride or drive in rains — GNFS urges public to adhere to safety precaution ahead of heavy rains
23.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line