U/W: Two persons on one motorbike after 6:30pm will be arrested – Police Commander

DCOP Peter Ndekugri, the newly appointed Upper West Regional Police Commander has warned that two people should not be seen on one motorbike after 6:30pm.

The Police Commander made the announcement over the weekend during a press conference.

According to him, the move is part of efforts being undertaken by his outfit to curb the increasing rate of crime in the Region.

DCOP Peter Ndekugri warns that anyone or persons that flout on the new order will be arrested and made to face the full force of the law.

“No two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm, I repeat, no two young men should be on a motorbike after 6: 30 pm. Whether you like it or not. Security is very expensive, in Bawku for instance, for two years, men were not riding on motorbikes and yet we were able to maintain the peace.

“So please we should not take peace as a joke, it is one of the most essential commodities as far as this world is concerned…and I am ready to do that,” the new Upper West Region District Commander said.

Although there are reservations, the many motor riders in the Region have received the directive and willing to follow to help promote peace.