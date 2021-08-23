WASSCE practical paper for Food & Nutrition did not leak – WAEC refutes media reports

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says reports about a supposed leakage of the Food and Nutrition Practical paper of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are untrue.

The council says the report which is being spearheaded by African Education Watch is false.

Addressing the media, the Head of the Ghana Council of WAEC, Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, indicated that effective mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the administration of a credible examination.

“The information put out by EduWatch about the alleged leakage is untrue, misleading, and it is creating anxiety among the candidates and the public.”

She explained that guidelines for the Food and Nutrition Practical are however released early to help schools prepare for the practical examination.

“It is purely to enable the teachers to prepare for the conduct of the actual paper, which was taken on Friday, 20th August,” Mrs. Addy-Lamptey said.

“The paper clearly contains only guidelines and was already in the public domain, hence we are surprised that somebody picks it and refers to it as a leaked document,” she added.

Moving forward, Mrs. Addy-Lamptey urged Ghanaians “to not create unnecessary tension, fear, and panic,”

“Local and international bodies that use our results for the admission of Ghanaians into tertiary institutions may doubt the credibility of certificates, making the Ghanaian child the ultimate loser.”

---citinews