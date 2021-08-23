ASEPA threatens legal action over CHRAJ’s refusal to probe CJ

Listen to article

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), says it is likely to challenge, in court, the decision of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to discontinue its probe into bribery allegations levelled against the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

ASEPA petitioned CHRAJ last month under Article 218 (a) and (e) of the 1992 Constitution to investigate allegations of a $5 million dollar bribe paid to the Chief Justice.

But in a response to the request, CHRAJ declined to probe the matter because ASEPA had also petitioned the Presidency, which has begun work on the request.

Addressing the press on the matter, Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, explained that the Presidency was petitioned to impeach the Chief Justice, while CHRAJ was petitioned to investigate administrative breaches.

“We contend that the President should not interfere with this constitutional process and must stay with his function. A prima facie determination is not a full-scale investigation. We cannot afford to allow needless doubts and shadows of corruption to hang on the neck of the judiciary, let alone the Chief Justice. It is in this vein that we have taken this step. We hope that the principal actors clothed with the responsibility to bring finality to this matter ensure that they keep this at the back of their minds in furtherance of the utmost preservation of the judiciary and democracy. As for CHRAJ’s report, there is a very high likelihood that we will challenge this action in court”.

What did CHRAJ say?

(CHRAJ) has said it was no longer probing the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, as demanded by ASEPA saying it took such a discretionary action because it realized that ASEPA had also petitioned the presidency over the same issue.

CHRAJ, in the letter signed by its Commissioner, Joseph Whittal, said because the group was seeking the removal of the Chief Justice from office, the appropriate forum for such demands to be met is the Presidency .

“Whilst it may be conceded that the complainant in the instant matter before the commission did not claim, as a specific relief, the removal of the respondent, it is discernible from its invocation of Article 146 that, that is the ultimate destination of the complainant. The procedure for the removal of a Chief Justice having been specifically provided for in Article 146, it is our considered view that the provisions of the said article take precedence over the general provisions of Article 218,” the commission noted.

CHRAJ further defended its action for refusing to probe the Chief Justice, saying, the law governing its work gives it the discretionary power to decide what to do when confronted with situations like this.

